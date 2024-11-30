Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Flags: Top-Rated, Trainer Uplift
Come on Teddy missed all of the 2022/23 season and wasn't at his best in four starts over hurdles last term, but he fell in the weights as a consequence and produced a more encouraging performance back over fences at Exeter on his final start of the campaign, finishing a close-up third.
That effort showed Come on Teddy retains enough ability to prove competitive from his reduced mark and it's interesting that he has joined Harry Derham (from Tom George) ahead of this season.
Derham's record with stable debutants in handicaps reads 15 winners from 29 runners at a remarkable strike rate of 52% for a profit of £43.79 to £1 level stakes, so Come On Teddy makes appeal from a fair mark.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.