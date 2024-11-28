Sporting Life
Logged In Article Image
Timeform Flagged Up selection

Timeform: Flagged Up selection for today's horse racing

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Thu November 28, 2024 · 4h ago

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

What is Sporting Life Plus?

Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.

To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.

If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.

In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.

Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

All The Glory - 14:20 Musselburgh

Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

All The Glory was below her best on her return to action at Wincanton a few weeks ago but she typically went through that race in eye-catching fashion before weakening in the style of one who may have needed the run.

The slight step back in trip here should suit based on how All The Glory tends to travel and this is a marked drop in class for a mare who has been contesting some ultra-competitive events since going handicapping and won a valuable Grade 2 handicap at Newbury in March.

All The Glory is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this weaker event and represents the O'Neill stable which has been among the winners of late.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

