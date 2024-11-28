The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
All The Glory was below her best on her return to action at Wincanton a few weeks ago but she typically went through that race in eye-catching fashion before weakening in the style of one who may have needed the run.
The slight step back in trip here should suit based on how All The Glory tends to travel and this is a marked drop in class for a mare who has been contesting some ultra-competitive events since going handicapping and won a valuable Grade 2 handicap at Newbury in March.
All The Glory is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this weaker event and represents the O'Neill stable which has been among the winners of late.
