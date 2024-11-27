The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Oakley - 15:35 Thurles Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Oakley had some fair form on the Flat, winning a handicap from a mark of 63 over a mile and a quarter at Dundalk 12 months ago, and he has shown promise in four starts over hurdles. He started at big prices and was well beaten on his first three starts, but he was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he showed much more when last seen at Tipperary in May. Oakley was much strong in the betting on that occasion, showing more than previously, and shaping better than the bare result to boot. He was still in with every chance until making a bad mistake at the second-last and he is well worth supporting to prove himself on a good mark now back from a break.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.