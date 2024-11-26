The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated
Enough Already has been campaigned over a variety of distances since joining Ado McGuinness but he proved well suited by this course and distance on Friday and justified strong support with a cosy victory.
Enough Already, who was ridden patiently as usual, wasn't ideally positioned in a race run at a modest tempo, but he picked up well in the straight and drew a length and a half clear after hitting the front a furlong out, clocking a good closing sectional time in the process.
He carries a 7 lb penalty here but had fallen a long way in the weights so remains well treated based on older form, and he can follow up for the in-form Ado McGuinness (14 of the trainer's 19 runners in the last fortnight have at least hit the frame).
