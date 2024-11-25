The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Lunar Contact – 15:40 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Lunar Contact had some fair form over hurdles when trained by Alan King in 2022/23, and he has made a positive start over fences lately for these connections. He attracted support fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account over three miles at Fakenham last month, seen to good effect under a change of tactics, making all of the running. Lunar Contact progressed further when following up over the same course and distance last week, too, again well backed and he made light of a 4lb rise in the weights, generally fluent at his fences and easily drawing clear in the closing stages. He escapes a penalty and a rise in the weights for that success, so he is very hard to oppose from a handicapping perspective, and is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.