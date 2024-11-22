The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Home Free – 12:40 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Home Free had some fair form over hurdles, but he’s quickly developed into a much better chaser, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when landing the odds at Uttoxeter last month. His jumping was a little sketchy on that occasion, but that aspect of his game was much more assured when following up at Ayr last time, and he settled the race very quickly when hitting the front four from home. Home Free drew clear from the next and was just kept up to his work, having 11 lengths in hand at the line, and he promises to go on improving for a while yet, so he’s taken to defy a 10lb rise in the weights and complete a four-timer.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.