Alfa Kellenic has improved in leaps and bounds this season and she made it four wins in a row when successful at Ayr last month. Alfa Kellenic won by only a short-head at Ayr but she did well to come from off the pace in a race that was run at just an ordinary gallop, so she can have that effort marked up. She needs to prove her effectiveness at seven furlongs (has raced only at six furlongs), but a 3 lb rise in the weights following Ayr underestimates her and she still has more to offer.

