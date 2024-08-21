Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:25 · WED August 21, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Alfa Kellenic - 17:20 York

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Alfa Kellenic has improved in leaps and bounds this season and she made it four wins in a row when successful at Ayr last month. Alfa Kellenic won by only a short-head at Ayr but she did well to come from off the pace in a race that was run at just an ordinary gallop, so she can have that effort marked up. She needs to prove her effectiveness at seven furlongs (has raced only at six furlongs), but a 3 lb rise in the weights following Ayr underestimates her and she still has more to offer.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING