The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated
Blufferonthebus is improving in leaps and bounds now, producing a big career-best effort when recording her second win of the season over slightly shorter at this course 10 days ago, easily beating the reopposing Oceanic Wonder by three and a quarter lengths. She was well suited by a well-run race, produced to lead over a furlong out and impressively moving clear in the closing stages. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, and her run style suggests she's well worth a try at this longer trip, so she makes plenty of appeal turned out under a penalty.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.