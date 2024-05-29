Blufferonthebus is improving in leaps and bounds now, producing a big career-best effort when recording her second win of the season over slightly shorter at this course 10 days ago, easily beating the reopposing Oceanic Wonder by three and a quarter lengths. She was well suited by a well-run race, produced to lead over a furlong out and impressively moving clear in the closing stages. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, and her run style suggests she's well worth a try at this longer trip, so she makes plenty of appeal turned out under a penalty.