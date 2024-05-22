Richard Hannon senior had a terrific record in the National Stakes, a tradition maintained by his son and namesake when winning back-to-back editions with Tiggy Wiggy and King of Rooks in 2014 and 2015, and Richard Hannon junior can win it again this year with Hawaiian.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned son of Kodiac looked Royal Ascot material when beating seven other newcomers at Newbury last month, having been well touted beforehand and sent off the 11/8 favourite.

He impressed with the way he travelled through the race before showing his inexperience in front but was never in much danger of defeat despite having only a neck to spare at the line. The next four home from that race have all run well since, either winning or finishing second, and Hawaiian, a typical sprinting type by his sire, looks sure to improve himself and can book his place at the Royal meeting with another victory here.