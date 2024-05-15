Miss Stormy Night stepped up on her maiden efforts when third on her handicap debut at Bath last month, leaving the impression that she's started out from a lenient mark. She was short of room over a furlong out but caught the eye with how she ran on and was never nearer than at the line. The form of that event has started to work out well, with the winner and fourth both winning next time, and Miss Stormy Night ought to launch a bold bid off the same mark with the slightly longer trip in her favour.

