Celtic Revival goes particularly well at this track, a five-time course winner in total, all of which have come over a mile and a half, and he has shaped well over that distance on all three starts so far this year. He travelled through his race like a horse right at the top of his game a fortnight ago, making smooth headway out wide on the home turn and produced to challenge in the final two furlongs. He had no answer for a handicap debutant in the closing stages, but that form looks very solid for the grade, and he should have no problem with this slight drop back in trip.