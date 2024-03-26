Showtime Mahomes shaped well when third at Wolverhampton on his latest outing in November, doing well to get as close as he did after being held up in a race in which the winner made all and the runner-up was always handy. Showtime Mahomes still had plenty to do on the home turn but made good headway on the inner entering the final furlong, clocking a sectional time that backs up the view that he can have his effort upgraded. He looks well treated off the same mark here - 1 lb higher than for his latest win in September - and he has run well before after a break.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

