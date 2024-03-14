Teahupoo is extremely effective on testing ground and seemingly at his best when fresh so he holds excellent claims in the Stayers' Hurdle on his first outing since he won the Hatton's Grace Hurdle on his return in December, looking at least as good as ever. That victory was achieved over two and a half miles but his win in the Galmoy Hurdle and his close third in the Stayers' Hurdle last season show he stays three miles. Conditions weren't so testing at last season's Festival and Teahupoo, who unlike plenty of this field is at the peak of his powers, looks to have loads in his favour this time around.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.