The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional, Top Rated
Brother Dave arrives in good form having finished runner-up on his last two starts, firstly when half a length second to Billy McGarry over course and distance, and more recently when caught further back than ideal at Southwell last week. He was slightly out of the handicap on both occasions but looked a winner-in-waiting at Southwell, going like the best horse at the weights, making rapid headway two furlongs out and only just failing to get his head in front. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he can deservedly open his account dropped into classified company.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.