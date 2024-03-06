Brother Dave arrives in good form having finished runner-up on his last two starts, firstly when half a length second to Billy McGarry over course and distance, and more recently when caught further back than ideal at Southwell last week. He was slightly out of the handicap on both occasions but looked a winner-in-waiting at Southwell, going like the best horse at the weights, making rapid headway two furlongs out and only just failing to get his head in front. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he can deservedly open his account dropped into classified company.