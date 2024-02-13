The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus
The aptly-named Sighter looks to start life in handicaps off a handy mark (65) after three qualifying runs at Kempton and Lingfield (twice). She has gradually stepped forward with each start, and shaped well when 3½ lengths third to Rascal Recknell last time, keeping on without being knocked about in the closing stages. Sighter is a sister to Nuthatch who won on her handicap debut for Jamie Osborne (from a mark of 70) and a similar result is expected here.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.