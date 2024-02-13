The aptly-named Sighter looks to start life in handicaps off a handy mark (65) after three qualifying runs at Kempton and Lingfield (twice). She has gradually stepped forward with each start, and shaped well when 3½ lengths third to Rascal Recknell last time, keeping on without being knocked about in the closing stages. Sighter is a sister to Nuthatch who won on her handicap debut for Jamie Osborne (from a mark of 70) and a similar result is expected here.

