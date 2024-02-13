Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
14:17 · WED February 14, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sighter - 20:00 Chelmsford

Flags: Horse In Focus 

The aptly-named Sighter looks to start life in handicaps off a handy mark (65) after three qualifying runs at Kempton and Lingfield (twice). She has gradually stepped forward with each start, and shaped well when 3½ lengths third to Rascal Recknell last time, keeping on without being knocked about in the closing stages. Sighter is a sister to Nuthatch who won on her handicap debut for Jamie Osborne (from a mark of 70) and a similar result is expected here. 

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING