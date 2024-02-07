The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Harvanna left her debut form well behind when opening her account over five furlongs at York last season and she progressed again to defy a penalty at Yarmouth over the same trip on her next start. She was easy enough to back on her return from six months off at Kempton early last month, but she shaped particularly well on what was her handicap debut, moving smoothly into contention before a combination of the longer trip and an absence seemingly began to tell. That was a stronger handicap than she contests here and there is plenty to like about her chances, racing from a 1 lb lower mark back at five furlongs with that effort under her belt.
