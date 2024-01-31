Take Your Time lost his way over hurdles after recording a couple of wins in 2021/22, but he had dropped a long way in the weights as a result, and has bounced back to form since sent chasing - he was a winner in points - making a successful start in this sphere at Newton Abbot and following up in grand style over this course and distance in December. He clearly stays very well, drawing clear of his rivals in the manner of a horse with even more to offer last time, and he is expected to defy a further 8 lb rise in the weights and complete a hat-trick.