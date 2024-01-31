Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:33 · WED January 31, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Take Your Time - 15:45 Wincanton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Take Your Time lost his way over hurdles after recording a couple of wins in 2021/22, but he had dropped a long way in the weights as a result, and has bounced back to form since sent chasing - he was a winner in points - making a successful start in this sphere at Newton Abbot and following up in grand style over this course and distance in December. He clearly stays very well, drawing clear of his rivals in the manner of a horse with even more to offer last time, and he is expected to defy a further 8 lb rise in the weights and complete a hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

