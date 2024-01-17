The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Top Rated
Bobby Joe Leg couldn't manage to win in 2023, but he had fallen in the weights as a result, and confirmed he retains the vast majority of his enthusiasm and ability as he resumed winning ways with the blinkers back on over seven furlongs at Newcastle 10 days ago. He was held up on that occasion, making good headway from around halfway and was produced to lead entering the final furlong. Bobby Joe Leg was kept up to his work in the closing stages and won with a bit in hand, so he makes obvious appeal turned out relatively quickly and able to race from the same mark.
Timeform have eight premium 'Flags' which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols.
