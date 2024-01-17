Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:11 · WED January 17, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Bobby Joe Leg - 18:00 Southwell

Flag: Top Rated

Bobby Joe Leg couldn't manage to win in 2023, but he had fallen in the weights as a result, and confirmed he retains the vast majority of his enthusiasm and ability as he resumed winning ways with the blinkers back on over seven furlongs at Newcastle 10 days ago. He was held up on that occasion, making good headway from around halfway and was produced to lead entering the final furlong. Bobby Joe Leg was kept up to his work in the closing stages and won with a bit in hand, so he makes obvious appeal turned out relatively quickly and able to race from the same mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING