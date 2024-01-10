Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
15:15 · WED January 10, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

King Viktor - 15:15 Southwell

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

King Viktor proved himself a fair handicapper a couple of seasons ago and he shaped as if retaining all his ability after 18 months off when finishing sixth over this course and distance last time, very much catching the eye in fact. He was beaten just a length and a half at the line and arguably deserved extra credit having met trouble around two furlongs out, keeping on well after that but never quite managing to get on terms under a hands-and-heels ride. He’s been given plenty of time to get over that comeback effort in November and is one to be interested in from a 1lb lower mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

