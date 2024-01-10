King Viktor proved himself a fair handicapper a couple of seasons ago and he shaped as if retaining all his ability after 18 months off when finishing sixth over this course and distance last time, very much catching the eye in fact. He was beaten just a length and a half at the line and arguably deserved extra credit having met trouble around two furlongs out, keeping on well after that but never quite managing to get on terms under a hands-and-heels ride. He’s been given plenty of time to get over that comeback effort in November and is one to be interested in from a 1lb lower mark.

