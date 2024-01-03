Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:04 · WED January 03, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hale End - 17:10 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Hale End showed much improved form when opening his account in a handicap at Hamilton in the summer and he has continued to shape well in defeat since. He has shaped better than the bare result on his last couple of starts at Wolverhampton, too, travelling better than most over the extended mile last time, but not getting a clear run from early in the straight. Hale End was unable to land a blow afterwards, but he left the impression he is still in top form, and figures on a handy mark. This track may suit his run style better and he is a horse to persevere with at this level.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING