The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Hale End showed much improved form when opening his account in a handicap at Hamilton in the summer and he has continued to shape well in defeat since. He has shaped better than the bare result on his last couple of starts at Wolverhampton, too, travelling better than most over the extended mile last time, but not getting a clear run from early in the straight. Hale End was unable to land a blow afterwards, but he left the impression he is still in top form, and figures on a handy mark. This track may suit his run style better and he is a horse to persevere with at this level.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.