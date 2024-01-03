Hale End showed much improved form when opening his account in a handicap at Hamilton in the summer and he has continued to shape well in defeat since. He has shaped better than the bare result on his last couple of starts at Wolverhampton, too, travelling better than most over the extended mile last time, but not getting a clear run from early in the straight. Hale End was unable to land a blow afterwards, but he left the impression he is still in top form, and figures on a handy mark. This track may suit his run style better and he is a horse to persevere with at this level.