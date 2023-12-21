Billyjoh has shaped well on both starts on the all-weather, notably so at Chelmsford last time when he was unlucky not to go close after meeting trouble in running. Billyjoh was poorly drawn in stall 12 of 12 and was soon on the back-foot after breaking slowly. He still had plenty on his plate as the field swung into the straight but he made good headway over a furlong out and was still keeping on when short of room. That cost him his winning chance but he ran on strongly when in the clear late on, clocking a good sectional time, and was ultimately only beaten three necks in fourth. He remains relatively unexposed after six starts and can confirm the promise of his latest effort.

