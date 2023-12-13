Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
15:43 · WED December 13, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Heart Wood - 11:30 Naas

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Heart Wood returned from 12 months off with an encouraging second over this course and distance a few weeks ago, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than three lengths behind Grangeclare West. That form sets a useful standard in this line-up and it received a boost when the third, Corbett's Cross, opened his account over fences with a ready win in a similar event at Fairyhouse next time. Very much the type to go on improving as a chaser, Heart Wood has an experience edge over useful hurdlers Blood Destiny and Spanish Harlem and he's fancied to put that to good use to get off the mark for the in-form Henry de Bromhead (65% of horses running to form), who has won recent editions of this race with the likes of A Plus Tard (2018) and Journey With Me (2022).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

