Heart Wood returned from 12 months off with an encouraging second over this course and distance a few weeks ago, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than three lengths behind Grangeclare West. That form sets a useful standard in this line-up and it received a boost when the third, Corbett's Cross, opened his account over fences with a ready win in a similar event at Fairyhouse next time. Very much the type to go on improving as a chaser, Heart Wood has an experience edge over useful hurdlers Blood Destiny and Spanish Harlem and he's fancied to put that to good use to get off the mark for the in-form Henry de Bromhead (65% of horses running to form), who has won recent editions of this race with the likes of A Plus Tard (2018) and Journey With Me (2022).

