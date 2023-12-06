The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Simon & Ed Crisford have their team in good order at present and Liseo is fancied to provide the yard with another winner. He deservedly opened his account over course and distance in September and he shaped well back on the all-weather when finishing fourth at Kempton over 11 furlongs last month. He did especially well to get into a photo for second under the circumstances, too, and he might even have pushed the winner close had his jockey been able to get him into the clear over two furlongs out. Liseo fared best of those held up and remains a horse to be positive about on all-weather, so he makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.
