Magna Sam goes particularly well at this course, recording two wins over course and distance when trained by Sophie Leech, and he proved better than ever when also making a winning start for this yard in the Edinburgh National at this course last season. He shaped like the second best horse at the weights when an excellent fifth in the Scottish National at Ayr on his final start in April, a big move into contention appearing to tell as he was run out of the frame at the death, all from 3 lb out of the weights. This represents a much easier test on his return to action and he is fancied to take his record at this course to four from four.