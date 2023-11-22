The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Imperial Alex was progressive over hurdles last season, opening his account in a handicap at Warwick from a BHA mark of 86, and he left his reappearance and chase debut run well behind when finishing runner-up back at Warwick earlier this month. He jumped soundly in the main, making smooth headway from halfway and was still travelling well when short of room early in the straight. Imperial Alex was produced to challenge at the second-last and was staying on when again meeting interference on the run-in. He proved himself to be on a good mark and, with further improvement forthcoming, he remains a horse to be positive about over fences.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.