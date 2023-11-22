Imperial Alex was progressive over hurdles last season, opening his account in a handicap at Warwick from a BHA mark of 86, and he left his reappearance and chase debut run well behind when finishing runner-up back at Warwick earlier this month. He jumped soundly in the main, making smooth headway from halfway and was still travelling well when short of room early in the straight. Imperial Alex was produced to challenge at the second-last and was staying on when again meeting interference on the run-in. He proved himself to be on a good mark and, with further improvement forthcoming, he remains a horse to be positive about over fences.