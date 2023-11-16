The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Maxzeno, who is out of the smart listed winner Demora, is still searching for a first win but shaped nicely when a close-up fourth in a five-furlong handicap at Newmarket last time, closing up well from a poor position and leaving the impression that there are races to be won with him from a similar mark. He has since been eased 2 lb so looks well treated here, while the step back up to six furlongs won't be an issue.
