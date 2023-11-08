Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:53 · WED November 08, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Pitney - 17:00 Chelmsford

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag

Pitney shaped with obvious promise when runner-up on his debut at Lingfield last month, impressing with the power-packed finishing effort he produced to get to within a length of the winner. Pitney raced in rear after missing the break and still had plenty to do over a furlong out, but he finished with a flourish in the straight, clocking a notable sectional time. He ought to progress with the benefit of that experience under his belt.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

