Pitney shaped with obvious promise when runner-up on his debut at Lingfield last month, impressing with the power-packed finishing effort he produced to get to within a length of the winner. Pitney raced in rear after missing the break and still had plenty to do over a furlong out, but he finished with a flourish in the straight, clocking a notable sectional time. He ought to progress with the benefit of that experience under his belt.

