Staincliff shaped with plenty encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Sandown a few weeks ago, running on well from rear to pass the post just a length behind an experienced and fairly useful sort, with another five lengths back to the third. That form is easily the best on offer in this line-up and the step up to six furlongs is likely to eke out further progress. A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this fillies' maiden, but Staincliff certainly brings the most solid credentials to the table for Jack Channon, who has his team in rude health (75% of horses running to form).

