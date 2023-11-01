Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:39 · WED November 01, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Staincliff - 16:00 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Staincliff shaped with plenty encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Sandown a few weeks ago, running on well from rear to pass the post just a length behind an experienced and fairly useful sort, with another five lengths back to the third. That form is easily the best on offer in this line-up and the step up to six furlongs is likely to eke out further progress. A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this fillies' maiden, but Staincliff certainly brings the most solid credentials to the table for Jack Channon, who has his team in rude health (75% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

