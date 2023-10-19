The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Lunar Space is being kept busy at present, but is also thriving on racing, coming in for a well-judged ride when opening his account over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton two starts back and following up with any amount in hand over a mile at this course five days ago. He was given a more positive ride over the shorter trip but that didn't bother him, kicking on entering the straight and staying on well. The move back up in trip isn't a concern and he is 2 lb well in turned out under a penalty, so he has plenty in his favour in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick.
