Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
08:50 · THU October 19, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Lunar Space - 20:30 Chelmsford

Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Lunar Space is being kept busy at present, but is also thriving on racing, coming in for a well-judged ride when opening his account over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton two starts back and following up with any amount in hand over a mile at this course five days ago. He was given a more positive ride over the shorter trip but that didn't bother him, kicking on entering the straight and staying on well. The move back up in trip isn't a concern and he is 2 lb well in turned out under a penalty, so he has plenty in his favour in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING