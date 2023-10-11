The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Frankendael didn't improve as expected for Tim Easterby, but he has since joined an excellent yard that has a knack of improving new recruits, and he duly made a winning start at Beverley three weeks ago. He was very strong in the market and always travelled well towards the fore in a steadily-run race, going on over a furlong out and asserting close home. Frankendael was well on top at the line and, still lightly raced for his age, there should be even more to come, and he is a strong fancy to follow up after a 5 lb rise.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.