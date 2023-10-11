Frankendael didn't improve as expected for Tim Easterby, but he has since joined an excellent yard that has a knack of improving new recruits, and he duly made a winning start at Beverley three weeks ago. He was very strong in the market and always travelled well towards the fore in a steadily-run race, going on over a furlong out and asserting close home. Frankendael was well on top at the line and, still lightly raced for his age, there should be even more to come, and he is a strong fancy to follow up after a 5 lb rise.