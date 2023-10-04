Labiqa showed improved form, putting in some eyecatching late work, when a close-up fourth on her handicap debut at Ayr on her penultimate start and she also shaped well when runner-up at Kempton last week. Laqiba again did some good late work over seven furlongs, leaving the impression that she's one to be interested in but would benefit from a step up in trip. She should relish the extra furlong here and can raise her game again to get off the mark.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.