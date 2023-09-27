The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Hot Trainer
Military has a useful pedigree and was backed as though defeat was out of the question when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Naas a fortnight ago, and he never gave his backers a moments worry, looking a good prospect as he won with plenty in hand. He knew his job from the stalls, always close up with the pace but showing signs of inexperience when hitting the front, edging to his right approaching the final furlong but readily drawing clear. Military is bred to stay well, so should relish this step up to seven furlongs, and he is open to considerable progress for top connections.
