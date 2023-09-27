Military has a useful pedigree and was backed as though defeat was out of the question when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Naas a fortnight ago, and he never gave his backers a moments worry, looking a good prospect as he won with plenty in hand. He knew his job from the stalls, always close up with the pace but showing signs of inexperience when hitting the front, edging to his right approaching the final furlong but readily drawing clear. Military is bred to stay well, so should relish this step up to seven furlongs, and he is open to considerable progress for top connections.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling