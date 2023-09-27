Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
16:56 · WED September 27, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Military - 15:35 Newmarket

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Military has a useful pedigree and was backed as though defeat was out of the question when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Naas a fortnight ago, and he never gave his backers a moments worry, looking a good prospect as he won with plenty in hand. He knew his job from the stalls, always close up with the pace but showing signs of inexperience when hitting the front, edging to his right approaching the final furlong but readily drawing clear. Military is bred to stay well, so should relish this step up to seven furlongs, and he is open to considerable progress for top connections.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

