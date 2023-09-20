Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
17:02 · WED September 20, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ehraz - 19:00 Chelmsford

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Ehraz had some smart form to his name but he was much improved when making his belated handicap debut at York last month, running a cracker to finish third in a very competitive event. He was arguably unlucky not to finish even closer or perhaps win on that occasion, too, the decision to go round the field to make a move up the inside a rare tactical misstep by his rider. Ehraz would have been seen to much better effect had he taken the route through of the pair that beat him and, racing from the same mark now, he seems sure to launch another bold bid stepping back up to seven furlongs for the first time since his debut (very strong form).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

