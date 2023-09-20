Ehraz had some smart form to his name but he was much improved when making his belated handicap debut at York last month, running a cracker to finish third in a very competitive event. He was arguably unlucky not to finish even closer or perhaps win on that occasion, too, the decision to go round the field to make a move up the inside a rare tactical misstep by his rider. Ehraz would have been seen to much better effect had he taken the route through of the pair that beat him and, racing from the same mark now, he seems sure to launch another bold bid stepping back up to seven furlongs for the first time since his debut (very strong form).