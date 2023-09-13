Restrict stepped up markedly on his return to action with a good second at Newbury last time, seeming suited by the strong gallop as he ran on well from rear to be beaten just a short head. That was just his sixth run – and his first on turf – and this unexposed sort remains one to be positive about following a mere 2 lb rise in the weights, with the fine form of the David Simcock yard (77% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.

