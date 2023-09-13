The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer
Restrict stepped up markedly on his return to action with a good second at Newbury last time, seeming suited by the strong gallop as he ran on well from rear to be beaten just a short head. That was just his sixth run – and his first on turf – and this unexposed sort remains one to be positive about following a mere 2 lb rise in the weights, with the fine form of the David Simcock yard (77% of horses running to form) also giving cause for optimism.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.