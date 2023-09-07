Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday's racing

By Timeform
10:39 · THU September 07, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Miaharris - 15:40 Salisbury

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Miaharris cost 210,000 guineas at the breeze-ups and she looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Sandown in July, quickening up well to lead entering the final furlong and pulling three and a quarter lengths clear. That stylish success earned Miaharris a quick rise in class and she did remarkably well to maintain her unbeaten record in the Listed St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury, overcoming trouble in running and inexperience to make rapid progress close home and lead in the final stride. She should have no problem stepping up to this trip on her first attempt at six furlongs and remains with more to offer given a clear shot at things.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

