Miaharris cost 210,000 guineas at the breeze-ups and she looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Sandown in July, quickening up well to lead entering the final furlong and pulling three and a quarter lengths clear. That stylish success earned Miaharris a quick rise in class and she did remarkably well to maintain her unbeaten record in the Listed St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury, overcoming trouble in running and inexperience to make rapid progress close home and lead in the final stride. She should have no problem stepping up to this trip on her first attempt at six furlongs and remains with more to offer given a clear shot at things.