Yaaser had fallen a long way in the weights and finally took advantage of a reduced mark at Musselburgh last month, having no problem with the drop to seven furlongs and proving very strong at the finish. He has shaped well in defeat since, too, not getting the rub of the green when finishing runner-up at Doncaster 12 days ago, rearing leaving the stalls and encountering trouble in-running. Yaaser finished with running left at the line on that occasion and his run style should be well suited to this track, so he remains a horse to be interested in from what is still a lenient mark.