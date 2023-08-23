Waltham is bred to be smart - he's by Roaring Lion and out of a half-sister to high-class stayers Sea Moon and Brian Boru - and he created a good impression when making a successful debut here in June, readily brushing aside his rivals to win by three lengths. Waltham then built on that highly promising start when following up in a conditions race back here last month, looking like a horse potentially out of the top drawer as he impressively quickened six lengths clear. That is just about the pick of the form on offer and Waltham remains open to plenty of improvement after two emphatic victories. He can cope with the step up to a mile and three-quarters from a mile and a half and can enhance his burgeoning reputation in this listed event.

