Queen Regent is bred to be smart and shaped with plenty of promise on her debut behind a couple of useful Godolphin rivals and she didn't need to improve to open her account at Newcastle next time. That form is solid enough, though, and Queen Regent took a big step forward when runner-up under a penalty over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, especially as she was caught further back than ideal when the winner kicked for home. There should be even more to come from her now making her handicap and turf debut, while this even longer longer trip may bring about further progress.

