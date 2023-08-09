The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Tough Enough went the right way last year, opening his account in a minor event over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in November, and he showed improved form to follow up on his return and handicap debut at Windsor in June. He was given a patient ride on that occasion, tactics which aren't often seen to good effect at Windsor, but he burst through in the closing stages to win going away and looking like a useful colt in the making. That form is very solid and Tough Enough shaped well in a much stronger handicap at Newmarket last time, the only one to make any inroads from the rear and leaving the impression he's still on a good mark. This track may suit him better, the step up in trip should suit, and he remains a horse to be interested in.
