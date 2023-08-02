Isle of Jura is a well-bred colt who has proved a totally different proposition since sent handicapping, showing much improved form when making a mockery of his opening mark at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, quickening around five lengths clear before being heavily eased near the finish. He took another big step forward when defying a 12 lb rise at Newmarket five days ago, again moving through the race powerfully and quickly settling matters before again being eased close home. Isle of Jura is turned out quickly under a 6 lb penalty now and will be incredibly hard to beat if getting the breaks from a good draw in stall 4.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

