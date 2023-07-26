The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Golden Maverick has enjoyed a productive campaign and registered a fourth success of the season when running out a comfortable winner of a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Epsom last time. That race was run at just a steady gallop that didn't pick up until three furlongs out, but even the muddling nature of the race couldn't disguise Golden Maverick's superiority as he readily pulled three and a quarter lengths clear. He's been well placed against largely exposed older rivals the last twice, but even back against three-year-olds he should be difficult to beat under a 6 lb penalty.
