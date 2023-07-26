Golden Maverick has enjoyed a productive campaign and registered a fourth success of the season when running out a comfortable winner of a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Epsom last time. That race was run at just a steady gallop that didn't pick up until three furlongs out, but even the muddling nature of the race couldn't disguise Golden Maverick's superiority as he readily pulled three and a quarter lengths clear. He's been well placed against largely exposed older rivals the last twice, but even back against three-year-olds he should be difficult to beat under a 6 lb penalty.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.