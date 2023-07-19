Goldsmith was picked up for just 7,000 guineas towards the end of last year and he managed to win his first two starts for Alice Haynes over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield. He has largely shaped well in defeat since, too, especially returned to turf over a mile at Sandown last time, where his effort from an unpromising position only just petered out late on. That was an amateur riders' race but he now has a good value claimer on board and he should also appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina he will face here. Goldsmith remains on a fair mark and is a horse to be positive about at this sort of level.