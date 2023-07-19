The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Goldsmith was picked up for just 7,000 guineas towards the end of last year and he managed to win his first two starts for Alice Haynes over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield. He has largely shaped well in defeat since, too, especially returned to turf over a mile at Sandown last time, where his effort from an unpromising position only just petered out late on. That was an amateur riders' race but he now has a good value claimer on board and he should also appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina he will face here. Goldsmith remains on a fair mark and is a horse to be positive about at this sort of level.