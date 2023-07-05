Golden Phase started at big prices on her first three starts and showed ability without being knocked about, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind. She duly shaped well on her handicap debut when hitting the frame at Kempton in May, finishing four and a half lengths behind the reopposing Clarko's Back. Golden Phase wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion, though, held up in a race where it paid to race prominently, and she finished best of all from an unpromising position without being knocked about. She left the impression she has been handed a lenient mark and the switch to a straight mile should enable her more time to hit full stride, so she is well worth backing having been dropped 1 lb in the weights.