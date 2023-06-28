Winter Crown - 14:25 Nottingham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Winter Crown was purchased out of Charlie Appleby's yard for 35,000 guineas and made a winning start for these connections at Newcastle in February. He had been gelded since his last start and also showed improved, while he has been running well in handicaps of late, too, notably when hitting the frame in a Sunday Series handicap at Beverley earlier this month. Winter Crown had a wide draw to overcome that day, but his chance was made harder still when carried left at the start, and he stayed on with purpose in the closing stages from an unpromising position. The handicapper has left him on the same mark since and is well up to winning races from this sort of mark.