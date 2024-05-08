Timeform Flagged Up selection for Thursday

Arch Legend started at big prices in three runs towards the end of last year, but he always appealed as the type to progress once moving into handicaps as a three-year-old, and he has made a mockery of his mark in two starts so far. He was much shorter in the betting on his return and handicap debut at Windsor last month, and he showed much improved form, as expected relishing the step up in trip and staying on well in the closing stages to beat another well-treated sort with a bit in hand. Arch Legend had no issue following up under a penalty at Wolverhampton last week, always travelling well and soon in command with around a furlong to go, his rider able to ease him close home. Connections have wisely turned him out under another penalty (officially 4lb well in) and with even more progress on the cards, he should prove hard to beat in his hat-trick bid.