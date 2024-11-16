The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Flags: Horses For Courses
Hecouldbetheone - who has the Timeform ‘Horses For Courses’ flag - is taken to resume his progression for the in-form James Owen yard now back from a break at a venue which suits his style of racing.
Owen has a 24% strike rate with his hurdlers at up to 2m2f and the Timeform pace prediction for this race is ‘weak’ which should suit his front-runner if he can see off Goodwin (held up last time but normally a prominent racer) and Calshot Spit.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
To Continue reading this article...
Join for free!