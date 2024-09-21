Top-weight Hierarchy shaped well in a change of headgear when third at Salisbury nine days ago, coming from much further back than the front pair, so he could be ready to take advantage of his career-low mark with the stiff finish here likely to play to his strengths.

He needs things to drop right given his tendency to miss the break but did win at Goodwood last autumn and looks well primed for a repeat; he can see off the challenge of two-time course winner Impressor.