Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
15:12 · SAT September 21, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hierarchy - 4.42 Hamilton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Top-weight Hierarchy shaped well in a change of headgear when third at Salisbury nine days ago, coming from much further back than the front pair, so he could be ready to take advantage of his career-low mark with the stiff finish here likely to play to his strengths.

He needs things to drop right given his tendency to miss the break but did win at Goodwood last autumn and looks well primed for a repeat; he can see off the challenge of two-time course winner Impressor.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

