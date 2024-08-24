Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Sunday's racing

By Timeform
16:44 · SAT August 24, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Emeralds Pride – 14:05 Beverley

Flag: Horse In Focus

Emeralds Pride has a good record over this course and distance, her form figures reading 21176 and she shaped better than the bare result on her latest start here 10 days ago.

She wasn’t drawn well on that occasion, while she was also squeezed at the start, having to race widest of all in midfield and never able to get into the race.

Emeralds Pride is now just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark and, having fared better with the draw, she should be competitive in this field.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

