Flags: Top-Rated, Trainer Uplift
Rogue Millennium disappointed on her final couple of starts for Tom Clover last season but she had enjoyed a good campaign prior to that and registered a notable success in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Rogue Millennium also posted some smart efforts in defeat, finishing runner-up to Free Wind in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes and filling the same position behind Tahiyra at the highest level in the Matron Stakes. That Matron form gives Rogue Millennium a significant advantage over her rivals - she's 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and the move to Joseph O'Brien's powerful stable has generated the Trainer Uplift Flag.
