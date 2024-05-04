Safari Dream is on a long losing run that stretches back to September 2022 but he has slipped in the weights and he shaped like he's capable of taking advantage of this reduced mark when third at Windsor last time. He had run poorly in a good-quality 16-runner handicap at Newbury on his penultimate start but returned to form when dropped in class into a less competitive event at Windsor on Monday, leaving the impression that he might have pushed the winner close had he not met trouble inside the final couple of furlongs. He ought to launch a bold bid off the same mark.

